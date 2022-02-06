… Inaugurates Commission of Inquiry into Ichen/Ndaka Crisis

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has warned influential persons fuelling intertribal conflict among various ethnic groups in the state to desist or risk being arrested, prosecuted and jailed for their acts.

Ishaku spoke on the heels of the crisis between the Ichen and Ndaka people in Kurmi local government area of the state.

The intermittent melee has led to the loss of lives, displacement of people and destruction of properties in Bisaula and other communities.

While inaugurating a 9-member Commission of Inquiry into the conflict weekend, Ishaku said instigators of the conflict between the two ethnic groups risk being jailed if they persist.

According to him, “ I will not condone the irresponsibility of negative ethnic champions behind the crisis that has claimed several lives.

“Government will not fold its arms while people are being gruesomely killed.”

He charged the Commission of Inquiry to probe the events that led to the conflict and recommend to government permanent solution to the bad blood between the two tribes.

Chairman of the probe panel, Barr Shehu Vocks; a retired chief magistrate, who also spoke, assured that they would do a thorough job.

The 9-member Commission of Inquiry also included representatives of the two ethnic groups, security agencies among others.