Oba Oniru at the reconciliatory meeting at his Palace, Victoria Island, on Sunday.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely two years after the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Gbolahan Lawal ascended the throne of his forefathers, a faction of the aggrieved families from the Abisogun ruling houses, Omowunmi, yesterday, reconciled with Oniru.

Meanwhile, speaking at a reconciliation meeting held at the Oniru Palace, Victoria Island, on Sunday, the counsel to the Omowunmi-Abisogun Family, Mr Monsur Babatunde-Dauda, announced that the family has resolved to withdraw all the cases challenging the legality of the monarch in the court.

Recall that following Oba Lawal’s emergence as the 16th Oniru on June 20, 2020, Omowunmi Family of Abisogun ruling house had challenged Oba Lawal who is from Ewunmi faction of the family in court, saying that that their faction was more suitable for the Iru stool.

Babatunde-Dauda, said that the family had come together to reconcile with the monarch, having observed the all-inclusive leadership style of Oba Lawal.

He said that the family was in the palace to make peace with the monarch and other entire ruling houses who had come together with Oba Lawal to take Iru to the greater heights.

According to Babatunde-Dauda:” We are ready to withdraw the case against the throne and we appeal to other aggrieved members to drop the case against the monarch.

“This is the first step in the reconciliation process. All members of the Omowunmi Abisogun are in support of Oba Lawal. We are ready to join hands to together for the good of Iru Kingdom.”

Responding, Oba Lawal said that he operates an open-door policy and all-inclusive government in the kingdom.

He said that he was happy to receive the aggrieved members of the Abisogun family, adding that it was about time that all members of Abisogun Royal family reunited to move Iru forward.

According to the monarch:”I am here and I have come to stay. I will be here for a very long time by the grace of God. All the resources needed to develop this kingdom, God Almighty will provide it.”

“Let’s come together to grow Iruland. We will set up committee to incorporate the new family that has come to join us. We will give all rights and entitlements to the family as part of the Royal Abisogun Family grow Iruland. I will give you all that you deserve”.

Also speaking, the Head of Omowunmi Abisogun Royal Family, Alhaja Afusat Kabiawu, said that all the ruling houses are united as one family, adding that “there is no more disagreement over the stool.”

She promised that the entire family will work together for the development of the Kingdom.