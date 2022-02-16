.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Residents of Imo state, completely obeyed the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in solidarity with Wednesday’s court case in Abuja, of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Vanguard in Owerri observed that the compliance to the sit-at-home was total from the areas visited.

Also, the residents of Orlu and Okigwe joined in the sit-at-home order where the streets were deserted.

Some of the streets visited by Vanguard include Wethedral, Douglas, Owerri-Port-Harcourt, Owerri-Onitsha and Owerri-Aba roads.

Also, the streets of Mbari, Okigwe, Mbaise roads, the situation was not different from the areas of Tetlow, Egbu, Dick tiger, MCC/Uratta, IMSU roundabout, Akwakuma, Amakohia, Spibat, Orji streets among others.

It was gathered that banks, shops, major markets of Ekeukwu, Relief markets shut down in solidarity with IPOB leaders. Schools, Restaurants, entries, supermarkets and fuel stations all closed down in obedience to the sit-at-home.

Vanguard was told the situation was even more serious in the Okigwe and Orlu axis, due to the level of killings and insecurity that have been witnessed in these areas for almost a year.

Speaking, one Chief Ihemadu Iwu, said: “This is not going well. We are suffering too much and the government is not doing anything about it. We want this whole to stop and these politicians should behave like leaders and not like touts.”

Adding his voice, Mrs Chioma Ike, was of the view that, “This is pure wickedness by the government and it has shown that we don’t have government and true leaders. Let us begin to pray.”

