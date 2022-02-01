By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Chinonso Alozie, Steve Oko & Emmanuel Iheaka – Owerri

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, expressed joy over the decision by the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to embrace peace and urged his supporters to do same.

Ohanaeze said it was a welcome development which it said is in line with its position.

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, had yesterday, called on the members of IPOB to avail themselves in the ongoing peace-making process.

This was Kanu’s stand as revealed to newsmen in Owerri, yesterday by his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor after they visited Kanu last Thursday at the Department of State Services, DSS, detention facility in Abuja.

He said the peace process, was important because enemies were trying to cause disharmony regarding the struggle for the actualization of Biafra.

According to Ejiofor: “Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu deeply appeals to UmuChineke to avail themselves of the peace initiative presently ongoing and not to be distracted anymore. He further implored all Umuchineke to keep their eyes on the ball because enemies are struggling in vain to entrench disharmony.

“Onyendu reiterates that the ongoing interventions towards peaceful coexistence must be respected, encouraged, and abided by. His call for unity among the entire UmuChineke at all levels, who believe in his peaceful message cannot be overemphasized.”

Further, Onyendu extends his warm regards to millions of his fans and followers who have equally remained consistently resolute and focused. He is convinced that the present situation will only last a while and he will emerge victorious.

“He also used the opportunity to offer special prayers for me in commemoration of my birthday as he believed most strongly that the future is crystal bright and holds many good tidings. Consistent with our usual request, we crave you don’t relent in prayers and supplications to the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama (Almight God Himself). It will surely end in praises,” Ejiofor said.

Reacting yesterday, Ohanaeze said it has been its position and desire to get Kanu released and advise him thereafter.”It is a welcome development. From day one, for us, it is a duty to secure his release. It is like when your son is in detention, it is your duty to get him released before other actions. We did not look at any other things but to get him released.

“The important thing is that he is our son first and foremost and it is our duty to see that he is released. When we come home, we can advise him. That is why we drafted Ohanaeze legal team to join in doing his case.

“It has been our committed desire to get him out and then, we can talk to to him. It is a welcome development”, Ohanaeze said through its spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia.

Abia high court judgment has paved way for reinstatement of Kanu’s bail —Lawyer

In a related development, Special Counsel to the Leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, argued that the recent judgment by an Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia, which indicted the military for invading Kanu’s country home in September 2017, has paved the way for the reinstatement of his previous bail.

Ejimakor in a release said that the court judgment had invalidated arguments that Kanu jumped bail, contending that but for the military invasion, his client would not have escaped for his dear life.

He, therefore, argued that the judge had set the stage for his client’s rendition to be invalidated.

The statement made available to Vanguard in Umuahia read in part: “The Court impliedly held that Kanu never made a voluntary decision to flee Nigeria or to be absent from his trial. To this extent, this judgment has finally obliterated the vested and false notion that Kanu had jumped bail back in 2017.

“Accordingly, the bench warrant upon which his rendition from Kenya was grounded has now become impeachable and liable to be vacated, thus paving the way for his previous bail to be reinstated.”

It further read: “This release is necessitated by the flurry of public commentaries on the 19th January 2022 judgment of the High Court of Abia State in favour of Nnamdi Kanu”.

