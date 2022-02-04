By Nwafor Sunday

The Media and Publicity Secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Emma Powerful has said that the group is ready for peace, if only Nigeria is out for it.

“IPOB is ready for peace if Nigeria is out for peace, but so far, NIGERIA has only proved it is out for violence”, he said in a statement.

Emma stated this in a statement obtained by Vanguard on Friday. Powerful was reacting to a story titled: “Be ready to make peace – Kanu tells IPOB supporters”. In the story, the lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor told news in Owerri that Kanu instructed his members to avail themselves in the ongoing peacemaking process.

His words: According to Ejiofor said: “Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu deeply appeals to UmuChineke to avail themselves of the peace initiative presently ongoing and not to be distracted anymore. He further implored all UMUCHINEKE to keep their eyes on the ball because enemies are struggling in vain to entrench disharmony.

“Onyendu reiterates that the ongoing interventions towards peaceful coexistence must be respected, encouraged and abided by. His call for unity among the entire UmuChineke at all levels, who believe in his peaceful message cannot be overemphasised.

“Further, Onyendu extends his warm regards to millions of his fans and followers who have equally remained consistently resolute and focused. He is convinced that the present situation will only last a while and he will emerge victoriously.

<p>”He also used the opportunity to offer special prayers for me in commemoration of my birthday, as he believed most strongly that the future is crystal bright and holds many good tidings. Consistent with our usual request, we crave your unrelentless prayers and supplications to the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama. It will surely end in Praises,” Ejiofor said.

But reacting to the story, IPOB through Powerful opined: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the laughable deliberate attempt to misrepresent the message of our Leader to the IPOB family members.

“The fallacious reports in some national dailies that our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has asked IPOB members to embrace peace with Nigeria is another attempt by our enemies to sow seed of disunity in our midst.

“They think they can report the messenger out of context and possibly cause disaffection in the IPOB family but that antics can no longer work. We are surprised at the mischievous twisting of a clear message from our leader by the enemies of the struggle. Their aim is to create confusion and cause disaffection in the IPOB family but they came too late.

“We therefore, want to put the record straight: What our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU said was that IPOB members should ensure continued peace in the movement. He urged those who are trying to get distracted to embrace peace in the movement and ensure the house is intact as a family.

“Nnamdi KANU never called for anybody to relax but advised family members worldwide to embrace peace within the family . We are ready for peace if they need our peace. Those traitors trying to create confusion in the family should be careful.

“Because IPOB is a peaceful non violent movement, our doors are open for meaningful and sincere peaceful engagement with other nationalities in Nigeria and even with the Nigeria government if Nigeria government is ready for such peaceful engagement. We are human beings and cannot jeopardise our honour and respect before the international community.

“But before we enter into any peaceful engagement with Nigeria, Nigeria must show us that it is favourably disposed towards peace. IPOB is ready for peace if Nigeria is out for peace, but so far, NIGERIA has only proved it is out for violence. But no matter how much they persecute us, the Nigeria security agents cannot break our resolve to get Biafra people liberated. Our leader only reiterated the need for IPOB members to co-exist peacefully.”

