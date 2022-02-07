…Says decision to ban Fulani cow consumption in April, sacrosanct

By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has promised to assist any farmer in the South-East, that wants to breed local cows popularly known as ‘Efi-Igbo’.

This is as the group also explained the rationale behind the stoppage of the movement and consumption of Fulani cows in the region.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, IPOB through its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful argued that the groups’ decision was made following reports of alleged mass murder, raping of women and kidnapping of persons in the region by those rearing the cows.

The group equally stated that the failure of security agents to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice, was part of the reason it banned the consumption of Fulani cows in the South-East.

“We also wish to correct the misinformation and misconceptions surrounding our position on the issue which our enemies are peddling to blackmail us. In the first place, the decision was taken as a last resort after many years of patience over the unprovoked genocidal attacks by Fulani herdsmen on our communities, and the failure of the Nigeria security agencies to rein in the rampaging murderers.

“Since their cows have been the reason the Fulani jihadists are slaughtering our people, destroying our farms, raping our women and kidnapping our men for ransom, we have decided to stop consuming these cursed Fulani cows which have now become a source of sorrow and death. It’s better we are alive and eat no Fulani cows than desire to eat them and be killed.

“The world should note that before arriving at this IRREVERSIBLE decision, we have made several appeals to the federal government and the security agencies to stop the Fulani from their atrocities in our land but they looked the other way, leaving our hapless communities at the mercy of these messengers of death. Our patience has been over stretched beyond its elasticity point. We can no longer afford to fold our arms and be waiting for the last man in Biafra land to be killed by Fulani jihadists masquerading as herdsmen.

“So, our decision to ban the movement, sale and consumption of Fulani cows throughout Biafra land with effect from April of this year is not borne out of hate but we are safeguarding our land and our people from the evil agenda of Fulani. Our decision is born out of the natural desire to preserve our race from being wiped out by the Fulani terrorist Herdsmen. “

Our decision to ban Fulani cow consumption in April, sacrosanct – IPOB

On its decision to ban outrightly the consumption of Fulani cows in April, IPOB said it was sacrosanct, advising those dealing on Fulani cows to stop and look for something else.

“Our people waste huge sums of money up to three Billion Naira every year on cow meats and we won’t allow that to continue and encouraging those who have the money to start breeding our local cows (Efi Igbo) and other farming, IPOB will support them to boasts the farming and animal husbandry business.

“If you are a Biafran dealing on Fulani cows in Biafraland, its better you look for an alternative now because we won’t spear any inch regarding Fulani terrorists herdsmen cows after April this year, don’t say we don’t warn you. A word is enough for the wise”, part of the statement read.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA