By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC), the umbrella body of registered Political Parties in Nigeria, has endorsed, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori as its Chairman, Borno state Chapter in a unanimous vote.

Hon Dalori who is the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC emerged after a consensus that took place at the just concluded election of IPAC at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Also elected is Alhaji Abba Modu of Social Democratic Party, SDP as Secretary, while Abdullahi Fema of the opposition All Peoples Party, APP as Deputy Chairman.

Some of the chairmanship aspirants and members of IPAC who spoke to our Correspondent said, the decision to step down for Dalori was to allow for new innovation into the association, saying as a true Democrats, they needed to endorse Dalori to contribute his quota for the development of the association.

The National Secretary of IPAC who presided over the peaceful election, Yusuf Dan Telle of the Alliance Peoples Movement, APM said that the endorsement of Hon Dalori has proven to be a reliable and dependable member of the association over the years, describing him as a worthy successor.

He urged the Dalori IPAC- led Executives to be fair and committed in the discharge of their responsibilities for the betterment of democratic development in the state.

Speaking shortly after his endorsement, Dalori who was represented by the APC Publicity Secretary in Borno state, Alhaji Makinta Zarami thanked all members of the association for their trust and support, assuring them not to betray the confidence reposed on him.

“I thank you all for giving us this mandate, and we promised you that we would hit the ground running immediately.

“We are going to progress beyond where we met it, as we are going to carry everybody along to ensure free and fair elections come 2023 Insha Allah.”

“All my key players have demonstrated the spirit of sportsmanship for the benefit of all, and we will never betray IPAC in Borno state,” Dalori stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria