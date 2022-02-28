*NPA, IOCs, MWUN reconvene March 29 to review progress

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, on Monday, shelved the plan to shut the nation’s ports from Tuesday (tomorrow) following the intervention of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Federal Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA.

Recall that MWUN had on February 14, issued a 14-day strike notice to the Federal Government over the refusal of the International Oil Companies, IOCs, to allow the Stevedoring Companies access to their platforms to commence operations, denying registered Dockworkers and stevedoring companies to operate in the IOCs platforms as required by law.

In a letter dated February 14, to the Minister of Transportation, Minister of Labour and Employment, and copied among others, Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Director-General, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, President of Nigeria, Labour Congress, NLC, the Union threatened to shut ports operations nationwide from March 1, 2022, until the IOCs, comply with the laws.

However, ahead of the expiration of the ultimatum, while the NPA had met with the leaders of MWUN on Friday, February 25, 2022 and yesterday, the Minster of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has summoned the IOCS and MWUN for a meeting on Wednesday to address the Union’s grievances.

In a communiqué reached after Monday’s meeting between the NPA and MWUN, signed by the Managing Director of NPA and President-General of MWUN, Mohammed Bello-Koko and Prince Adewale, respectively, it was agreed among others, that “Labour (MWUN) should give the management of NPA and the Federal Ministry of Transportation, FMoT, enough time to consult with relevant stakeholders on the issue with a view to addressing the grievance of the dockworkers.

“Labour should shelve any action pending the outcome of the meeting called by the Ministry of Labour and productivity on the mater.

“That there is the need for all patriotic Nigerians to consider the sensitivity of the Nigerian economy to the oil sector as well as to give the nation the benefit of reaping from the surge in global oil prices instigated by the ongoing military skirmishes between Russia and Ukraine.

“Labour promised to give consideration to the issues raised as a mark of respect to the office and person of the Managing Director (NPA) who has always championed the course of Labour even before his assumption of office.

“Based on the above, the MWUN hereby shelves its planned strike slated for March 1, 2022, to allow for intervention from appropriate authorities with a view to addressing the issues at stake.

“This will however, be after due consultation with the CWC(Central Working Committee) and NAC(National Administrative Council).

“However, another meeting between NPA, IOCs, and MWUN is to be held within 30 days from today, in order to review progress of implementation.”

Vanguard News