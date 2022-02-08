By Jimitota Onoyume

The Delta state government and various committees on power in the National Assembly have been enjoined to prevail on the management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company , BEDC, in Warri , Delta state, to review downwards exorbitant charges to connect Lascurt international hotel in Effurun, Uvwie local government area, near Warri to power.

Executive Director of the hotel and club, Mr Austin Wareyai who spoke to journalists said the delay in connecting the place to power was making them spend excessively on diesel to power the place.

He said the Disco had mounted 11/500 KVA transformer, adding that all that should be done was to power it.

“Although the 11/500 KVA transformer was not what we asked for but they can go ahead to power it for our use until they bring the one we paid for which is 33/500kva.”

” They are asking us to pay N4 million for industrial meter and other charges running into N18 million before we can be powered “

” I am begging the Delta state government and the National Assembly to intervene. This charges are too exorbitant for any investor to pay. How can we spend almost N40 million in all before we can enjoy electricity?”.

“The government and the National Assembly should wade in so that investors can do business in the state. Since we started operation November last year we have been running on plant. We spend so much on diesel . “

Continuing, he said the place at the moment has almost 100 staff, adding that the number will improve when they address the power problem.