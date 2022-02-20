.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Founder of the first Satellite TV in Northern Nigeria, Alhaji Bawa Garba, ABG, has said Nigeria’s future will be bright if the country invests in its population by way of developing human capital.

He spoke Kaduna at a ceremony organized to mark his 80th birthday anniversary.

ABG who initiated the first-ever Kaduna International Trade Fair explained that developing human capacity towards achieving a set goal and objectives in productive service to mankind and country had been his business philosophy.

He said that a productive population would ensure a bright and secure future for the upcoming generations.

ABG unveiled a plan to establish a fertilizer blending plant in Kaduna which he assured would provide jobs for thousands of Nigerians.

A retired Commissioner of Police, Garba Galadima, during the occasion, paid glowing tributes to ABG, describing him as a principled man of commendable virtues.

He said ABG was always on the lookout for allies, attending to their needs and above all proffering solutions to problems where they existed.

Galadima who was in his eighties also was in charge of the police force in Kaduna between 1986 and 1989, a period he recalled with nostalgia were most memorable in his career courtesy of the CEO of ABG Communication.

He revealed that the home of the celebrant was amongst the earliest points of call where he held a public outing, a wedding ceremony he stated was tumultuous and warm.

He said that despite being away from his state of origin and new in Kaduna, the philanthropist made him feel very much at home.

One of the children of Alhaji Bawa Garba, Hon. Shehu Bawa (ABG) who represented Kaduna North in the House of Reps between 2011 and 2015, was full of eulogies for a father who he said sacrificed all to ensure he and his siblings acquire the best of education for service to the country and humanity.

He described the patriarch of the family as a disciplinarian, a stickler to moral upright and a caring father to all his children, whom he said would rather forgo personal interests for sake of the ABG clan.

Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the octogenarian took turns to eulogize the celebrant, wishing him more happy years in service to Allah and mankind.