…plants trees to save environment

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has charged graduates of different educational institutions to endeavour to give back to their alma mater as a way of investing in education.

He said that education was the only legacy parents could bequeath upon their children, stressing that nothing was too big or small for one’s former institution.

READ ALSO:Osun Attack: Aregbesola’s faction of APC calls for transfer of Police Chief

Aregbesola made the call during the tree planting campaign in Akoko Anglican Grammar School, (AKOGRAMS), Arigidi Ondo State as part of activities to mark the diamond jubilee of the school.

The minister acknowledged the great and successful products of the school in different fields of human endeavour, attributing it to the sound educational foundation they benefited from while in school.

He said: “Education is the only legacy that we can leave for our children. We all owe our foundational institution the responsibility of care, support, and identification because of the role they played in our success. Nothing can be too big or small to support our Alma Mater, no matter who we are or what we have become”.

The minister who also highlighted the benefits of tree planting to conserve and restore forests to mitigate the challenges of climate change added that the exercise was in line with the present administration’s Green Recovery Nigeria Programme, 2020.

Aregbesola advised against the felling of trees, urging the management and pupils of the school and the host community to consider the forest around the school an endowment and strive to maintain and maximise it for the benefit of humanity. This cannot be overemphasized.

A statement by the Minister’s media adviser, Sola Fasure that was made available to Vanguard added that Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN who was also at the occasion, enumerated his administration’s achievements in developing infrastructure across the State, especially in primary education.

The governor commended the Minister and the Old Students Association of AKOGRAMS for their contributions to the school and called for such support to primary school institutions which is the building block upon which other levels of education rests.

Other dignitaries were the wife of the Minister of Interior, Mrs. Sherifat Aregbesola, the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Adesola Olusade, His Royal Majesty, The Zaki of Arigidi, Akoko, Alhaji Yisa Olanipekun, Members of the Ondo State Executives and Security Council, Bishop of the Akoko Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. J.O. Bada.