By Esther Onyegbula

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on all tiers of government to prioritise security and human capital development in the country.

Auwal Ibrahim Musa, Executive Director, CISLAC represented by Barrister Adesina Oke made the appeale on Wednesday, during a media interface with the journalists in Lagos.

Oke frowned that in 2022, bandits, now officially classified as terrorists by the Nigerian government, are still attacking communities and leaving trails of bodies, blood and ruin behind.

However, he noted that government must push for more community buy-in.

His words: “Lagos is gradually witnessing pockets of attacks as predicted by this program some years ago.

“The connivance of some residents who serve as informants for bandits undermines security operations. Therefore, the Nigerian government should deploy measures to bring communities closer to the government, especially security agencies.

“In addition, awareness campaigns to gather support for the Nigerian forces combating bandits would help improve civil-military relations.

“From news reports, vested interests and other sentimental issues appear to be triggering violence in the region.

“Military efforts may seem like the best solution to the issue of banditry, but paying close attention to the socio-economic and socio-cultural dimensions of the conflict is equally important in building peace and stability in the area.”

Explaining further, Oke said that beyond community buy-in, security and human capital development should also be prioritised in the flashpoints.

“Although community buy-in will help improve combative efforts through access to local intelligence, increasing development assistance for crisis impacted communities will address the consequences of armed banditry on the population.

“In addition, the development intervention will help present a good image of the Nigerian state and equally set the pathway for state-community relations.

“Accountability helps build the confidence and legitimacy needed to overcome societal mistrust.”

In his presentation, Salaudeen Babatunde noted that the inability to control the inflow of foreigners has continued to threaten the security architecture of the system because our borders are becoming very porous.

Vanguard News