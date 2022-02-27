BY AYO ONIKOYI

Bayelsa-State born fashion/beauty blogger and influencer, Fanti Tukuwei, known on Instagram as Curvygirljournal, has dropped her expectations for her coming birthday in a matter of days.

The curvaceous beauty was emphatic and enthusiastic with her wish list, believing it is achievable.

All she wants, according to her, are ‘Stocks from Apple, Tesla, Amazon and Google. Skincare products, weaves and the Bottega, Veneta Jodie Intrecciato Tote bag and of course, money’.

She released her bank account to which aspiring donors could send money to her.

“They say a closed mouth is a closed destiny. It’s my birthday in a few days and I know you all love me. Here’s my wishlist but they aren’t limited to this. You can DM me if you would like to gift me outside of this list,” she said.

Fanti doesn’t name her Instagram handle ‘Curvy girl journal’ for nothing, she’s an embodiment of ‘sexy’; she’s a perfect example of the phrase ‘figure 8’ for her hourglass shape.

She graduated from University of Lagos where she was the Miss Curves UNILAG in 2013.