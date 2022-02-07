By Gabriel Olawale

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, weekend, expressed concern over the wrong signal insecurity in the country is sending to Nigerians in diaspora, saying the situation has made many lose interest in coming home.

Speaking in Lagos during the 10th anniversary of Oodua Progressive Union, OPU, and presentation of the book titled: ‘OPU Globalizing Yoruba Values and Culture’, Adams said that they have used the OPU template to change the ugly narratives.

His words: “Since its inception, OPU has morphed into a global brand with a diaspora organisation in 96 countries, across six continents of the world. But we still have about 40 countries that are yet to be launched officially. In the coming years, all these countries will be inaugurated officially.

“Our message is that of hope and to encourage our sons and daughters that no place is like home. Here in Nigeria, we help them to protect their interests and ensure that they are not defrauded or victimised on any ground.”

Adams, the Global Convener of OPU, said: “Through our initiative, many, who have lost interest in coming back home because of the security situation in the country, are beginning to change their minds.”

Corroborating his views, Chairman Planning Committee and European Coordinator of OPU, Victor Adewale, who led delegates of Yoruba sons and daughters across six continents of the world, said: “Part of the programmes organized for this anniversary was our visit to the motherless and old people’s home, where we gave a little of our kind gifts for their upkeep. Also for OPU 10th anniversary, we embarked on various empowerment programmes for the widows and less privileged people across the southwest.”

