Sir Charles Mbelede , wife , with priests

By Evelyn Usman

Drums were rolled out to celebrate the elevation of Dr Charles Mbelede to the exalted position of the Supreme Knight of Saint Mulumba, with a thanksgiving Mass at St, Dominic Catholic Church , Yaba, Lagos.

Although he has learned through the structure of the order with 23 years of service. But Rev. Fr. Richard Odok, during the mass, charged Mbelede to use his position to chart a new course for the benefit of mankind.

In an interview with journalists at the reception venue organized by the Lagos and Surulere sub-councils of the order, Mbelede promised to use his four years tenure to bring the 21st century trend into the Knighthood with special focus on working towards the welfare and spiritual development of members and towards instilling order and discipline within the Nigerian society.

Other areas of focus, according to him, included improving the well being of Nigerians, especially the poor, as well as to fight crime and all forms of negative acts .

Reacting to the spate of killing for money rituals in Nigeria, the Supreme Knight of Saint Mulumba described the trend as worrisome, adding that it further portrayed the country in a bad light.

Sir (Dr) Charles Mbelede

He said: “ The church starts from the family to the village, to the town, to the state and to the nation. In tackling this trend, we started evangelism from the family, where the church itself starts . We try to evangelize from basic principles to the final setup, and the idea is to reach as large an audience as possible. To carry out this mandate, we have nine councils spread across the length of this country and 280 sub-councils”.

As part of efforts to assist the poor and by extension, help the society, he revealed that a home where abandoned pregnant ladies were catered for until delivery stage , had been constructed, adding that thereafter, their children would be raised and the ladies empowered .

To further ameliorate the sufferings of the poor, he disclosed that a donation of N 67 million was made to churches and the less privileged homes across the country as palliatives, at the peak of the COVID 19 pandemic.

In addition to this, he stated that the Catholic church had other homes where widows , irrespective of creed and denominations, were housed and empowered .

The Supreme Knight with his wife at the Thanksgiving Mass

Admonishing Nigerians youths on killing for money ritual, Mbelede said, “youths should be level headed and law-abiding; they should know that money is not everything. People think money is everything but money isn’t and can’t be everything. What do you want to do with money after killing someone? It just doesn’t make sense. Make professionalism, efficiency and continuity if you have a trade”

He however, urged the government to address the rate of unemployment in the country, even as he called on well meaning Nigerians to engage jobless youths in meaningful ventures that would take them off the streets.

He said : “ The issue of unemployment is a global issue. The government should plan very well with the statistics of the unemployment rate in the country in order to ensure that there is good planning towards providing job opportunities and also good health care facilities in the country.

Earlier in his remark, the Lagos Sub Council Grandknight , Engr. Jude Anim , extolled the virtues of the Supreme Knight , describing him as a pillar in the history of Knight of Saint Mulumba, with an unbeatable and indelible record of achievements.

He said: “His leadership style and unflinching support for our sub council as a Grand Knight was apt with immeasurable accolades. His vim in the management of time is enviable and very worthy of emulation as none of his KSM positions have ever suffered despite his heavy schedules. His generosity towards humanity and the knighthood speak volumes and remain impeccably unparalleled”.