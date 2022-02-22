…Personal documents missing

By Chinonso Alozie

The presiding Justice of the Owerri Court of Appeal, Justice Rita Pemu, last Sunday escaped from the attack by kidnappers along Azia-Orsumoghu-Ihiala Road, Anambra state.

The Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Owerri, branch Secretary Chinedu Agu, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.

He said the incident happened when the Justice was travelling from Benin to Owerri, her base.

The NBA, also stated that the document with which she was travelling was taken away by the kidnappers as well as her vehicles.

The NBA explained how the Justice escaped the kidnap, “The Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal while travelling to Owerri from Benin City, was kidnapped along Azia-Orsumoghu-Ihiala Road by Kidnappers at about11 mm.

“The Secretariat gathered that the Kidnappers double-crossed His Lordship’s vehicle at a Speed Break, disembarking her and ordering her to lie prostrate on the road while pointing guns menacingly on her head.

“Hon. Justice Pemu, who by happenstance was rather in her Hiace Bus instead of her SUV and was dressed in a simple, spartan and free-flowing gown was mistaken by the Kidnappers as one of “oga’s stewards,” as they kept demanding to know in which car their “oga” was. While she was matched into a thick forest, one of the Kidnappers, the Secretariat gathered, was boasting that he would have wasted their oga if he were there.

“As his Lordship was matched into the Bush-like a death-destined Sheep to the slaughter, gunshots and concomitant cries of anguish pervaded the bush, which heightened her apprehension.”

“As the Kidnappers backed out for his Lordship to continue the Golgotha walk into the depth of the bush, where perhaps she would face the doomed fate of others, she detoured and took safety elsewhere, and was hurried back to Orlu town in disguise from where she found her way into Owerri.

“As at the time of this report, His Lordship’s official cars, her Driver, her personal property inside the car are yet to be found. As we condemn the spate of kidnapping and unsettling height of insecurity in the State, we thank God for the life of Hon. Justice Rita Pemu,” NBA said.