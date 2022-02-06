By Gabriel Olawale

The AareOnakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, weekend, expressed concern over the wrong signal insecurity in the country is sending to Nigerians in diaspora, saying the situation has made many to loss interest in coming back home.

Speaking in Lagos during the 10th anniversary of Oodua Progressive Union, OPU and presentation of the book titled: ‘OPU globalizing Yoruba Value and Culture’, Adams said that they have used the OPU template to change the ugly narratives.

His words: “Since its inception, OPU has morphed into a global brand with a diaspora organization in 96 countries across six continents of the world. But we still have about 40 countries that are yet to be launched officially. In the coming years, all these countries will be inaugurated officially.

“Our message is that of hope and to encourage our sons and daughter that no place like home, here in Nigeria we help them to protect their interest and ensure that they are not defrauded or victimized on any ground.”

Adams, who the Global Convener of OPU, said that the intention was to encourage business opportunities and also project the ideas of Yoruba cultural promotion.

He said: “Through our initiative, many, who have lost interest in coming back home because of the security situation in the country, are beginning to change their mind. “The idea behind OPU is to improve the socio-economic prospects of all Yoruba sons and daughters abroad.”

Speaking on the idea behind the book which was unveiled in the presence of traditional leaders across different part of South West, he said that they intend to set the record straight and to rid the organization of unnecessary misinterpretations.

Corroborating his views, Chairman Planning Committee and European Coordinator of OPU, Chief Victor Adewale, who led delegates of Yoruba sons and daughters across six continent of the world, said that they are happy to be back home.

Adewale said: “Part of the programmes organized for this anniversary was our visit to the motherless and old people’s home, where we gave a little of our kind gifts for their upkeeps. Also for OPU 10th anniversary, we embarked on various empowerments programmes for the widows and less priviledged people across the southwest.”