…Urge corp members to be security conscious…

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina 17 Brigade Commander of the Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose has advised Corps members serving in Katsina State not to be afraid of what they read in the newspapers and other media on the insecurity situation in the country, especially Katsina state, urging them to be security conscious at all times.

Ajose whose visit to the Katsina NYSC Formation coincided with the one-day NHIS/NYSC sensitization program advised while addressing Corps members at the state NYSC permanent orientation camp on Friday 18th February 2022.

Ajose also admonished the corps members to respect the culture, norms and values of citizens of their host communities.

Speaking at the occasion also, the Katsina State Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya appreciated the Corps members for their cooperations so far, urging them to be law-abiding at all times.

Similarly, the NYSC State Coordinator urged the corps members to be security conscious urging all corp members in the stateS to avoid night parties and unnecessary movement.

Ahidjo further enjoined the corps members to be good ambassadors of Nigeria during and after their service year.

Meanwhile, at the occasion, The Acting Coordinator, National Health Insurance Scheme in Katsina state, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar gave a detailed lecture on NHIS to the Corps members and NYSC staff.

The NHIS acting coordinator said: “Every bona fide corps member, irrespective of place of service, will be entitled to the NHIS facility for a period of the one-year compulsory selfless service to the fatherland.”

While giving a detailed exposure on the procedure which the corps members will undergo to be enrolled and become a beneficiary in the scheme, Abubakar said “the Insurance Scheme would provide health coverage for corps members from the time of orientation to three weeks after disengagement from service.

However, he explained that “after the expiration of the one year and three weeks of coverage, any individual wanting to continue to benefit would be expected to subscribe with a token of N45,000 per an um.

Reacting to the remark, Alhaji Ahidjo, the NYSC State Coordinator admonished “corps members to embrace the NHIS and see it as a rare opportunity provided by the federal government for the well being of Corps members.”