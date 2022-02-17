… say Nigeria drowning in debt crisis

…counsel FG to channel recovered loots into rail projects

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS infrastructure deficit continues to widen, the economy deteriorating, unemployment, insecurity and corruption keep soaring high, two reputable Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, and The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Thursday, kicked against Federal Government’s decision to approach Europe for loan to fund Kaduna-Kano rail project.

Both CSOs spokr with Vanguard on the disclosure allegedly made by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on the move by Federal Government to acquire loan from Europe since China has allegedly refused to give loan facility to Nigeria to execute rail projects in the country.

The Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, said there is no reason for the Federal Government to get loan facility from Europe for the rail project, therefore posited several critical questions querying the proposed loan from Europe that the Minister allegedly said will be ready by May 2022 for the Kaduna-Kano rail project to continue, completed and commissioned.



Obi said: “Why in the first place is China refusing to give loans to Nigeria to continue on the rail projects, it is an agreement or a disagreement issue, or how did we come to that China is not agreeing to that? When China is building so many rail stations in different places? What are the priorities of Nigeria? Because we can look at an example and we are talking about connecting internally in Nigeria, and then Nigerian government is going out to connect externally. What are the priorities of Nigeria?

What will bring more money to Nigeria because if you are investing you are looking at the implications locally; Nigeria has the population and what that means is whatever business you bring in Nigeria is a great consumer of that business so you already have customers and would lovely use railways within the country and they will pay for it, and even the roads that have been constructed we can easily go in for tollgates, and most civilized countries they are operating tollgates, and those who are operating Lagos tollgates would tell how much they are milking.



“Nigerians are not saying no to tollgates but if you are going through tollgates or you are having tollgates let the roads be nylon-tarred roads they go through they would pay, and so you do not need loans to maintain that roads.

“If you are taking loans you can easily pay back because citizens are paying back on the loans.”

Speaking on the grave implications about the loans yet to be paid, especially taken from China, she (Obi) said, “On the implications; continuous borrowing one begins to wonder what they are borrowing for, and if they are borrowing what exactly they are borrowing for? What monies have been take and what have they been taken for? We need full explanations, explanations on past loans that have taken.

“What can be done to rescue the situation? We cannot continue to borrow. What are we investing in? Are we investing on human capital or are we doing industrialization?

“Like Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill is still an amorphous investment. Why can’t we get it done so that the steel we are getting within the country like I said earlier Nigeria is a heavy consumer because we have more than 200 million Nigerians, and all of these things are needed and what that means that the largest market is Nigeria itself.

“Our leaders really need to look down; what are the development plans, what are we funding, what we are exactly doing towards things like electricity/ because this is a generator-economy, and then you are raising the price of oil and gas, even electricity you are increasing the tariff. Are you making it impossible for investors to come into Nigeria? You are now going to Europe for loans and that means further mortgaging the future of Nigerians.

“Well, on the issue of loans, is when people know you have the potentials, and I hope by further going into loans we are not going into slavery or enslaving generations to come?

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the move by the Buhari-led administration to Europe is not necessary at this point.

Rafsanjani said: “First of all, let me start by saying that countries all over the world thrive on the basis of their capacity to produce and sell in the global market place. A country’s socio economic growth and development is largely dependent on the ability of its teeming population to work and produce goods and services that can generate more than enough revenue for the government to carry out its responsibilities which it took upon itself for the citizens.

“A country that cannot produce is bound to experience imminent threats of socio- economic challenges and political instability because it implies that such a country cannot depend on itself and therefore it must look up for others for loans even at the expense of the long term social security and economic stability of its citizens.

“In the case of Nigeria which is unfortunately a country marred by high level corruption, massive unemployment and excessive insecurity which are the major factors that are crippling the economic growth and development of the country. It is only fitting and natural for a country like Nigeria to be receiving such a life threatening gestures from countries like China which is boosting its economic and global influence across the world due to their ability to produce goods and services that generates enough wealth for them.

“This situation is of course worrisome and calls for the Nigerian government to wake up and do more in the areas of production so that we can generate enough revenues to services our infrastructure without having to fear any threat of someone stopping us from getting the loans that will help us complete our projects.

“To the surprise of many the government is now turning to Europe for the loans to complete the Kaduna – Kano rail project. This is another worrying event that the government is embarking especially as these loans are long term which implies that it is our grand-grand children that will bear the burden of paying them back, which also means that our debts keep soaring.

“Of course considering the fact that at the moment more than 80 per cent of our revenue is going for loan servicing, the situation is absolutely uncalled for and the government must strategize and refocus its attention on the ways and means by which to revive the economy through effective and efficient production of goods and services that are relevant to the 21st Century market economy.

“Well, let me state this clearly, that one of the reasons I can see why China stop giving us this loan is exactly because they perhaps sense that there is every possibility of them coming to take possession of our critical national asset.

“This means that the stopping of the loans is something deliberate so that when Nigeria cannot secure the loans from Europe and when we don’t have any other option, then it means that we must turn to them and they execute on their own terms which means that they will possess our critical national asset as a collateral to their services orservices to their loans which is not so bright for Nigeria and its future.”

Being also the Chairman of Transparency International, TI, he pointed that, “The implications of these threatening issues to the economy and well-being of Nigerians are; the Nigerian economy will keep drowning deeper and deeper into crisis which then means that the poor masses are going to be the ones at the receiving end of these reckless and unjustified borrowing.

“Also this will provide a room for government officials to steal loot and embezzle these monies that are borrowed for the projects, which also means that there will be a continuous circle of corruption and unemployment among the Nigerian population, which then keeps the level of insecurity even higher because some of these unemployed youths are rendered useless without jobs and can easily be influenced to join in the destruction of the country.

“There are ways and means by which the government can rescue the situation and this is through making more commitment in the fight against corruption as most of our wealth is being either looted or diverted by public officials, also for the government to double its efforts in diversifying the Nigerian economy. All the assets and monies that have been recovered by the government should be channeled into the project and other similar projects instead of borrowing from somewhere.

However, he counseled the Federal Government on this premise, “My advice on going to Europe for loans is that the government must set its priorities rights, the government must not go to Europe for loan because that will be paid in excess by the next generation which will then keep the country more dependent on foreign loans.”