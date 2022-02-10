Omeiza Ajayi & Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Interior minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has advocated a review of all extant laws on bush burning, saying the new template has to include the mechanism for its enforcement.

Aregbesola made the advocacy on Thursday during the terminal pull-out parade for the immediate past Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Dr. Ibrahim Alhaji Liman at the National Fire Academy, Sheda, Kwali-Abuja.

The minister who lauded Dr Liman for his tremendous works as the immediate past Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, said; ““This is the time of the year that fire incidents occur at a higher rate and most items are combustible. The service should therefore engage the mass media to sensitise Nigerians on the need to be careful with handling fire and what to do if there is fire incident.

“The law prohibiting the lazy practice of bush burning should be reviewed and made more relevant to the time. This should include the mechanism for its enforcement. I believe strongly that it should be included in the mandate of forest rangers. The economic loss and environmental damage due to this obnoxious practice are huge and incalculable. An end must come to it.

“It will be on record that the expansion of the service which began in 2015 from the fitful presence in Lagos and Abuja since inception in 1901 was brought to a head under his tenure. FFS is proudly now in all the states of the federation.

“In 2020, FFS responded to 3,555 fire calls, rescued 353 persons and saved property worth N1.351 trillion across the country. Last year, the service responded to 2,845 calls and was able to save 587 lives, rescued 260 persons and saved property worth N18.9 trillion.

“He has played his part, but the good works must continue. I am happy he left behind capable hands who took the baton from him and must build on his achievements to make FFS the best in the African continent,” he added.

Acting Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Karebo Samson on his part revealed that electrical equipment’s accounted for the major fire incidents in the country, adding that 260 rescue emergencies were made in the year 2021.

In the bid to sensitize school children and women, Samson stated that the Service has launched an awareness and training campaign to ensure a safe haven across the country during incidents of fire and other emergency situations.

On his part, Dr Liman expressed his gratitude for the privilege to serve the Service, saying he gave his best and made his mark.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA