Infant Jesus Academy, IJA says it recorded a massive pass rate in the WAEC SSCE Examinations, held in 2021, better than the national benchmark of 5 Credits as 83.3% of the students that sat for the examination got a minimum of 6 credits within Grades A and B, English Language, Maths, and Science inclusive. While 96.2% of all the grades in Maths were awarded at Grade A1.

The Principal in his speech reaffirmed the quality of education obtainable at IJA. He said, “We are incredibly proud of our learners and of the work our staff has been putting in to help them achieve better. It is evident that our ‘no nonsense’ determination to put learning first, and to be undistracted by anything that does not support this focus, is right.”

Also, the proprietress in her speech said, “2021 has been a remarkably busy year with many growths and changes for the school. The pass rate from the last WAEC SSCE exam shows that every child has the capacity to become anything and can scale through every hurdle, as long as they give it adequate focus and commitment”.

She noted every learner deserves to enjoy the best a tutor has to offer and be guided towards harnessing their innate abilities, stressing that these and a lot more are things obtainable at Infant Jesus Academy.

‘’Our learners are given QUALITY EDUCATION and, in turn, they achieve OUTSTANDING RESULTS!

‘’IJA takes delight in the success of every one of our students, current and outgone.’’ She added.