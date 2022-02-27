The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commended voters for their impressive turn out at the ongoing Bassa/Jos North Federal constituency and Pankshin South state constituency by-elections in Plateau.

Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of by-elections, gave the commendation on Saturday, in Jos.

Zuru, who said he had moved around some areas to monitor the elections, also commended the voters for conducting themselves peacefully.

“I have visited some places and so far voting is going on well; the turn out was also impressive.

“Yes, voting started in some places behind schedule, and this was because of logistics challenges, but that has been sorted out. But, most importantly, was the way voters were conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

“It is my wish that every election in the future will be this peaceful and rancour free,” he said.

Zuru assured residents of the state that the commission would remain neutral in ensuring a free and fair polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the time of filing in this report, voting was still ongoing in some parts of the constituencies, where elections were being conducted.(NAN)