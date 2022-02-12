By Gabriel Ewepu

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerian, CN, Saturday, replied legal team of Prof Rhoda Gumus, to meet her in court over claim of her being a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, which allegedly disqualifies her from being appointed as Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, upon confirmation by the Senate.

The Convener, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, reacted in a statement with subject, ‘Rejoinder on Prof. Gumus’ Bare Face Denial of APC’s Membership’ made available to Vanguard as a law firm, Adams Fasingha & Co, on behalf of Prof. Rhoda Gumus, threatened to file a lawsuit against CN if the allegation is not retracted.

The statement reads in part, “Our attention has been drawn to a letter published by the law firm of Adams Fasingha & Co, on behalf of Prof. Rhoda Gumus, wherein Prof Gumus denied membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and threatened to sue our convener, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, if the allegation is not retracted.

“We wish to state that we stand on our previous publication on Prof. Gumus’ membership of the APC. It is embarrassing to note that despite the avalanche of petitions against her nomination, on the ground that she is a member of the APC, Prof. Gumus lacked the integrity to publicly deny her membership of the APC prior to her confirmation by the Nigerian Senate. This belated denial was only issued after her confirmation, to save face and portray some level of integrity that she clearly lacks.

“We must ask Prof. Gumus, where was she when several members of the APC and other APC support groups took out publications in national dailies congratulating her on her nomination as an Independent National Electoral Commission federal commissioner? Did she debunk any of these publications? No!!!

“Prof. Gumus is aware that her nomination as INEC federal electoral commissioner was solely on the strength of her membership of the APC. Accordingly, it would have been foolhardy for her to deny her membership of the APC before the senate confirmation. Hence, this belated denial.

“We are unfazed by Prof. Gumus’ threat of litigation on account of some illusionary forged APC membership card. In fact, we have taken steps to initiate a civil suit seeking to stop Prof. Gumus’ swearing in as an INEC federal Commissioner.”

The statement further reads, “We must remind Prof. Gumus that allegations of forgery are criminal in nature and she has the enormous duty to prove same, despite the litany of evidence confirming her membership of APC. We are ready to meet her in Court.

“Lastly, we must state that our quest for good governance and rule of law is not influenced by personal relationship, as we have nothing against Prof. Gumus. However, we will not stand by while our electoral process is being destroyed by self serving politicians.

“Evil prevails when good men do nothing!”