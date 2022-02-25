.

An industrialist, Chief (Dr.) Tony Amechi, has congratulated the Executive Director, Maritime Labour & Cabotage Services of the Nigerian Maritime Administration & Safety Agency (NIMASA) Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei as he clocks 53 years.

This was contained in a statement issued in Lagos by the Chairman, Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, eulogising in a glowing tribute to the Chemical Engineer-turned politician saying he has paid his dues in politics and in the upliftment of humanity saying little wonder the alchemy that makes heroes of mortal men keep thrusting him up among men.

According to the Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom, Engineer Ochei is a human developer to whom the growth of humanity is a priority as he wished him long and prosperous years ahead saying, in terms of compassion for fellow human beings, Ochei comes first and this exemplary leadership style he noted is what is lacking in the contemporary political space in the country.

As a young man, Chief Amechi who also holds forte as the Onwa 1 (Onotu) of Ndemili – Umusadege, Utagba Uno said the Onicha Olona – born former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly came into politics with a weird placid mien and that he noted, has remained his weapon till date adding that, for the fact that the man he described as a maverick in politics is a friend of God, he shall grow in lips and bounds.

On Ochei’s birthday anniversary, Chief Amechi said nothing much can be said more than wishing him longevity and strength to carry on the good work he set out early in his life to accomplish saying he had already shown the signs of a progressive mind to whom the betterment of his people is paramount saying his birthday is a day friend, associates, family member and allies of the politician should reflect on the good he is doing to fellow men.

“Ochei is strong in human empowerment and capacity building of young men across the board. He has shown a weird love for the betterment of humanity and all we owe him is prayers for God to endow him with longevity as he clocks 53 today.

“We owe it a duty to pray for the man who has made humility his way of life as human companion forms the major part of him. God in His infinite mercy has blessed him above his contemporaries and we for good health, longevity and more upliftment for the man in whom we believe.

“The people of Delta state still live with the superlative memories of his time as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, and even till date, he trudges on like never before to promote the good and welfare of his people home and abroad. He is dependable, reliable and strongly indefatigable. We love him and for that, our God shall endow him with good health to enjoy the fruits of his labour.” The vociferous Industrialist and bitumen mogul stated adding that, Nigeria needs more of Ochei to get to the promised land.