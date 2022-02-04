By Gabriel Olawale

The Challenge Initiative, TCI has restated its commitment towards supporting the Lagos State government in achieving increased uptake of family planning in the state.

Speaking during a media chat with members of Media Advocacy Public Health Initiative, MAPHi, State Program Coordinator for TCI, Dr Duduyemi Adeola said that they are currently supporting Lagos State in 35 facilities across Eight Local Government Areas to promote the uptake of family planning and to improve quality of Family Planning service delivery.

“TCI supports the state in different thematic areas (Service Delivery, Demand Generation, Advocacy, Monitoring & Evaluation, Adolescent and Youth Reproductive Health) to increase access to quality family planning services. Presently we support the state in 35 health facilities across 8 LGAs namely Ifako-Ijaiye, Eti-Osa, Surulere, Ajeromi Ifelodun, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Alimosho and Mushin.

She hinted that the programme is being funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and implemented globally by the Gates Institute at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and in Nigeria by the Johns Hopkins University for Communication Programs, JHUCCP.

“TCI is a business unusual project in the sense that it is a platform for state-led, coordinated and more efficient FP acceleration that is demand-driven. For TCI to support a state, the State needs to send an Expression of Interest which when approved the state progresses to the Program design stage. The program design as well as the selection of the eight LGAs was done in collaboration with the state.

Why the choice of these eight LGAs? NURHI had worked in Lagos State for five years in 10 LGAs, and we looked at how other LGAs can benefit. TCI project is a scale-up of the NURHI project to ensure the diffusion of best practices in the State. Adeola said that the selection of LGAs was based on LGAs where NURHI did not work (excluding 2 with opportunity for scale-up), LGAs with the highest population of women of reproductive age and highest unmet need for Family Planning (i.e. women who want to stop or delay childbearing but are not using any method of contraception). TCI programme is a state-led project which aims to support the Lagos State in strengthening its existing systems and structures.

“Specifically, we support the State in 35 demonstration sites across eight LGAs. 30 PHCs and 5 General Hospitals.

Adeola noted that the project will run for three years from the approval of the Expression of Interest. “TCI started in Lagos in January 2021 while full implementation commenced in April same year”.

“Part of our aspiration is to see the state increase funding for family planning, build the capacity of service providers to provide quality services, increase demand generation activities for FP, improve the quality of data on family planning and eventually an increase in the state Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR)