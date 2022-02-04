By Chinedu Adonu

The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Enugu has heightened as the Dr. Ben Nwoye led committee has dismissed report that Ugo Agballah or any other person was inaugurated last Thursday.

As at the time of filling this report, Agballah and his supporters were rejoicing in major streets of Enugu, clamming that their leader has been inaugurated as state chairman but the chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party in the state, Nwoye has dismissed the claim by the Agballah supporters.

Nwoye insisted that Agballah was not inaugurated by the National Secretariat of the party last Thursday.

Nwoye, a former Secretary of the forum of APC chairmen said since nobody has been inaugurated as chairman, he remained the Caretaker chairman in Enugu State.

Nwoye commended the National leadership of the party for refusing to recognize Agballah as chairman, insisting that he did not participate in any Congress, adding he was not even a member of the party.

He expressed dismay that Agballah and his supporters were celebrating what he described as “failure” when the corpse of one the APC leaders who died during reconciliation was still laying in the mortuary.

“However, I’m grateful to the National Leadership of our party, Chairman of APC reconciliation Committee, Senator Adamu, the member representing Southeast in the National caretaker Committee, Senator Ken Nnamani, former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime for ensuring that justice prevailed

“I m not supposed to be speaking because I’m mourning our young party members who were brutally murdered while pursuing peace in Enugu APC but I need to put the record straight, nobody was sworn in as APC chairman during the Inauguration on Thursday. I heard Agballah has been moving about in a motorcade celebrating failure and described it as shameful.

“What Agballah wanted to do was a political coup which failed woefully because he is desperate. Justice has been served by the National Leadership of our party. I call on our members to be calm and watch the national Secretariat take a decision on Enugu State. For now I’m still in charge as power abhors vacuum and I remain the caretaker Committee chairman of Enugu APC” he stated.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA