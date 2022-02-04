Imo Police command lacks modern facilities to fight crime — CP

Says we have arrested 105 kidnappers, 45 terrorists in Imo

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, on Friday said the command lacked the modern equipment to fight crimes in the state.

The Commissioner of Police disclosed this at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, when the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma visited the command on a working visit.

He also told the governor that the command had arrested hundred and five kidnappers/armed robbers and forty-five terrorists between January 2021 and January 2022.

According to the Commissioner of Police, “I wish to use this opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State for finding time out of his stringent schedule to be here today. This visit marks a turning point in the history of the Command’s anti-kidnapping Unit and serves as a morale booster to all the officers and men of the Command.

“Your Excellency, I assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police, Imo Command on the 11th of August, 2021. On my arrival, I met a command faced with a lot of security challenges which include amongst others, the activities of organized local terrorist groups christened “Eastern Security Network (ESN)”, its Militia Wing, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and others.

“However, my sincere appreciation goes to Your Excellency for your wonderful advice and logistics support that assisted the command tremendously in launching vigorous and aggressive attacks on terror groups and the decimation of their Camps in the state, resulting in relative peace and tranquillity the state is enjoying today.

I am delighted to inform you that the general security situation in the state has improved considerably and to sustain it, a lot of strategies have been emplaced by the command.

“Presently, we are collaborating with the Traditional Rulers, Town Union President Generals, Stakeholders, Youth Leaders, Religious Leaders and Hunters Association with emphasis on Community Policing which has assisted greatly in combating violent crimes.”

Adding that, “Despite the Command’s Anti kidnapping Unit’s constraints, due both to the modern equipment used in fighting crimes, like serviceable vehicles, modern tracking devices, drones and other vital security apparatus, it has recorded laudable achievements.

“It will interest His Excellency to know that, between January 2021 and January 2022, the unit has arrested a total of One Hundred and Five kidnappers/Armed Robbers, Forty-Five Terrorists, and have recovered Twenty-Seven vehicles of different makes and assorted calibre ammunition.

“At this juncture, Your Excellency, may I respectfully request your assistance in the tarring of the only access road leading to the barracks and the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit. As you might have observed, it is in a very deplorable condition and worse during the rainy season.”

“Also, the command lacks modern barracks accommodation. The majority of the officers and men serving in the command live outside. More so, the existing barracks were built in the colonial era hence, they are dilapidated, while some are obsolete due to large threatening cracks. Finally, the barracks lacks consumable water.”

