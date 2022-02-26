.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Some residents along Imo Airport road, in Umuowa Ngor Okpala local government area of Imo state, have alleged that thump printing of ballot papers by political thugs’ was going on in a building located in the area at the time of filing this report.

Some of the residents who spoke from the area did not want their names mentioned for security reasons alleged that the ballot papers were snatched from the ongoing Saturday’s Imo bye-election of the Ngor Okpala state constituency.

Some of the areas alleged elections materials were again snatched include Umuaka Booth 003 and Umuowa ward 6, Booth 009.

To this extent, Vanguard had earlier spoken to both the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, on the alleged irregularities,vote-buying, snatching of ballot papers trailing the bye-election.

The Director-General of the New Media of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Collins Opuruzo, said: “These fake security operatives believed to be from the Imo state government were led by some of the known officials of the state government. They have been going to the polling units snatching ballot boxes and beating up the PDP agents.

“How can these armed security officers move to poll units and what are they doing with guns in the booths where the election is going on? The areas they have attacked include Ward 4, unit 5, in Umuneke and Eziama ward 4, booth 5.”

Reacting, the State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Cajetan Duke, said: “PDP, is just raising false alarm from the comfort of their zone. The election is going on smoothly. If there is any fake security I don’t know that will only exist in the imagination of the PDP. The election is going on smoothly.”

At the time of filing this report, Vanguard called the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, he said he has not gotten such information.

Vanguard News Nigeria