Election going on smoothly, PDP raising false alarm – APC

No information – Police

By Chinonso Alozie

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday said fake security officers fully armed loyal to the All Progressives Congress, APC, have invaded various polling units in the ongoing By-election in Ngor Okpala state constituency, beating up the PDP, agents and helping in snatching the ballot boxes made for the election.

The Director-General of New media of the PDP, Collins Opuruzor, made this known to newsmen in Ngor Okpala LGA.

For now, he said the locations invaded were, Ward 4, unit 5, in Umuneke and Eziama ward 4, booth 5, among others.

“These fake security operatives believed to be from the Imo state government were led by some of the known officials of the state government. They have been going to the polling units snatching ballot boxes and beating up the PDP agents.

“How can these armed security officers move to poll units and what are they doing with guns in the booths where the election is going on? The areas they have attacked include Ward 4, unit 5, in Umuneke and Eziama ward 4, booth 5.”

Reacting, the State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Cajetan Duke, said: “PDP, is just raising false alarm from the comfort of their zone. The election is going on smoothly. If there is any fake security I don’t know that will only exist in the imagination of the PDP. The election is going on smoothly.”

At the time of filing this report, Vanguard called the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, he said he has not gotten such information.

