By Steve Oko

Senator Emma Nwaka who represented Abia North in the second republic has formerly joined the race for the 2023 Abia governorship seat.

He is so far the second person after Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe to publicly express interest in the PDP ticket.

Nwaka who declared his ambition Tuesday, when he consulted with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said he was in the race to help actualise the dreams of Abia founding fathers.

Senator Nwaka who stormed the party secretariat Umuahia with a large entourage of party chieftains and faithful from across the state, said he was divinely inspired to lead the Abia re-birth effort.

The former Chairman of PDP said he was in the race for a paradigm shift, vowing to do a new thing if given the opportunity to govern the state.

” I’m here to help actualise the quest of our founding fathers for a well developed state with modern amenities; I assert that I will do a new thing in Abia State”, Nwaka declared.

He promised to aggressively pursue the 30-year development plan of the state, the urban development plans of Umuahia and Ohafia, plus the infrastructural restoration of Aba.

The former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said his economic blueprint would help re-launch Abia on the path of greatness.

” I believe I am the best man for the job if credibility and integrity are traits to be considered”, adding that “with me in the saddle, Abia will be truly great”.

“I am the safest hand to be trusted with the governance of our state because you know that from my antecedents I will run an inclusive Government with sincerity of purpose and transparency”.

Nwaka promised not to neglect any section of the state in his development drive if voted into power.

He urged the party not to truncate the Abia Charter of Equity which recommended power rotation among the four Divisions from which the Abia acronym was formed.

According to him, Isuikwuato which represents the letter “I” in Abia acronym is the only bloc yet to taste power, and should be allowed to produce the governor come 2023.

” Don’t short-circuit the dreams of our founding fathers by denying the people of Isuikwuato Division what is due them this time”, he said.

Nwaka also advised the party leadership against ” political moonlighters whose stock in trade is to appear at every election cycle with loads of cash in search of platforms for the sole purpose of grabbing power”.

Responding, PDP Chairman, Dr. Asiforo Okere, commended Nwaka for his courage to seek the party’s ticket for the governorship race, describing him as a man of high integrity.

Dr. Okere promised that PDP would provide equal opportunity for all aspirants seeking the party’s ticket at all levels.