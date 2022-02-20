Hon. Dannie Ubani

Hon. Dannie Ubani is a former Commissioner for Youth Development in Abia State and the Leader of Supreme Council for Ukwa Ngwa Youths. Ubani, in this interview, speaks on the 2023 governorship contest in the state and Ikpeazu’s stewardship among other issues. Excerpts:

Your group has been agitating for the retention of the Abia governorship seat in the Old Aba zone in 2023?



2023 holds much meaning and significance to the people of Ukwa Ngwa in the Old Aba zone and most importantly to my generation. It is our date with destiny, we are doing everything within the ambits of the law in conscientizing our people on the strategic implications of whatever choice we make today or fail to make as it concerns the 2023 elections and our future as a people.



And as at the same time, we are engaging in shuttle diplomacy; trying to awaken the sense of justice, fairness, equity and fair play in our brothers and sisters from the Old Bende extraction into realizing that what is good for the goose is also goose for the gander. We are extending hands of friendship and cooperation to them, making them see the need to support the emergence of another Abia Governor from the Ukwa Ngwa extraction in 2023.

To drive home our point, we have some activities lined up. One is our first ever Ukwa Ngwa political and socio-economic conclave christened, ‘Ike nkwu 2022’ coming up on February 25th in Aba. Our slogan,‘Ike nkwu’, symbolizes strength in unity and our numerical strength.

We have not lost sight of the strategic implications of our population in terms of the advantages. The thorns stand for the fearsomeness of youth energy. The event is not only going to be the who is who in Ukwa Ngwa nation from the academia, civil service, organized private sector, political class and the youth groups. We are coming to think aloud, we are coming to have reflective cogitation over our plight in the Abia project. How fare have we fared?

What is our inheritance in the son of Jesse so as to know what lies ahead of us and know how to navigate our way to the much-touted Promised Land. We would like the Governor to become more decisive like his predecessors in insisting that the next Governor should come from Ukwa-Ngwa Land. But you see him trying to be more Catholic than the Pope, leaving it to the whims and caprices of the political gladiators here.

No serious-minded leader does that. He needs to be more decisive and concerned over who takes over from him. So as to continue, deepen the infrastructural changes he has brought and the policies he has enunciated in the governance of Abia State. Again, we would plead that he should stop embarking on more projects.

The ones already at hand should be given priority attention, especially in the Old Aba Zone of the state so as to bring us close to what he has done in the Old Bende. As a youth leader, I’ll demand that the members of my generation not only in Ukwa-Ngwa Land, but in the entire state should be accommodated because the future is ours and that future is now.



How fair will it be for another son of the Ukwa Ngwa zone to succeed Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu against the need for rotation and fairness and the Abia Charter of equity?



If there is any geopolitical zone or group in Abia state, that has a more indisputable, justifiable, justiciable claim to the governorship position of the state in 2023, it is the Ukwa Ngwa people.

Why do I say this? There are two political zones that makeup Abia State; the Old Bende zone and Old Aba zone. Old Bende zone did 16 uninterrupted years as governor. The first governor between 1999 and 2007 was Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. At the expiration of his mandate, he handed over to his brother from the Abia Central side of Old Bende zone, Senator Theodore Orji.

When his tenure was about to expire, his conscience pricked him and he supported an Abia governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu from Abia South zone which is an integral part of Old Aba zone. We are about concluding 8 years, at the expiration of 8 years, justice and equity demand that we should be given another opportunity to leverage on the same duration that our brothers from Old Bende have had.

Now that Gov. Ikpeazu comes from Abia South of Ukwa Ngwa, we demand and plead that the conscience of our brothers from Old Bende should concede as a matter of fairness and equity that the Ukwa Ngwa people in Abia Central should have another 8 years in power.

