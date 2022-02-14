Singer and Songwriter, Ijekimora, visited a secondary school in Lagos state and celebrates valentine’s day with the female students.

The singer, whose foundation is aimed at empowering and selling hope to young girls across Africa, chose to celebrate the day educating young girls on self love, personal development and focus.

“You all are my valentines; I love you and I’ m rooting for you. I want you to be the best versions of yourselves and make your generation proud”

Those were her remarks as she handed gifts to the girls while they received them with smiles and happiness.