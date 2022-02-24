By Emma Amaize, ASABA

Delta Ijaw 2023 Governorship Advocacy Group, DIGAG, has charged Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State, Kingsley Esiso, and Deputy National Organising Secretary, Senator Ighoyota Amori, to quell their debate on senatorial zoning of 2023 governorship ticket of the party in the state.

Director-General of DIGAG, Augustine Okporu, in a statement, commending the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, for restating there was no written agreement on zoning of governorship position, said: “Now that the needlessly controversial zoning has been laid to rest in the state, we implore Esiso and Amori to strive to be PDP helmsmen in Delta State and not their projected Delta Central senatorial district interest.

“They have a moral burden to hand over a united party to their successors. We, therefore, appeal to them to rescind their senatorial district zoning debate. Let Deltans choose the right person for the party to contest the general election.

“Commissioner for Information, Aniagu, has just spoken the minds of Deltans when he said there is no written agreement on zoning of governorship office in Delta State. We are happy that the commissioner has come back to the undeniable reality, which is staring us in the face.”

“The argument of senatorial district zoning should now be buried for the good of our political future. Just like Charles Aniagu now rightly posit, there is no written or gentleman agreement on the issue of zoning of governorship office in the PDP in Delta State. Such can only come after the party picks its guber candidate.

“We commend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his bold steps to unite the state and the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections. He should continue to display such political sagacity by engendering a level playing ground for the party’s primaries. We pray God to guide him and direct his affairs for the growth and wellbeing of the state.”

