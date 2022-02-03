.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A Deputy Commander of Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, Mallam Ibrahim Maliya Saidu who have been very supportive in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP died after his patrol vehicle rammed onto a planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) while on duty along Biu -Mandaragirau- Damboa -Maiduguri road axis of Borno State.

The incident which took place between Biu- Mandaragirau communities in the afternoon on Wednesday, which is about 40kms to Biu Council area also caused various degrees of injuries on the side of other occupants.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased was among several military troops and CJTF members who went on patrol and pursue Boko Haram terrorists that have been terrorizing the communities since January this year.

The road had remained closed for motorists and passengers for many years due to activities of insurgency, even though, there are some villages still occupied by the civilian populace, especially within the Biu local government area of the state.

This is even as the Deputy Governor of the state who hails from Biu, Hon Umar Usman Kadafur in an interview described the death of Maliya Saidu as a great loss in the fight against Boko Haram, considering his dedication and commitment towards restoring peace in the state.

Also, concerned residents of Biu, Ali Isa and Mustapha Maina who reacted described the death of Saidu as a huge vacuum that is difficult to fill.

“This is a sad day for us in Biu, a gallant CJTF commander Ibrahim Maliya Saidu who have played a huge role in all the military operations in the area and other surrounding local government areas if southern Borno Senatorial District died on active duty as his patrol vehicle stepped on IEDs planted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Biu- Mandaragirau road this evening during their regular patrol.

“His humility and sacrifice are indeed exceptional. May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdausi.” Kadafur stated.

Biu Emirate which is about a 200km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital has been peaceful, but all of a sudden, the surrounding communities have been witnessing a series of attacks masterminded by insurgents, especially beginning from January this year.

Vanguard News Nigeria