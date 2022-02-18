Katsina CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered with immediate effect the posting of CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, psc (+), fdc, mnim, to Kastina State Command as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the State.

The posting follows the elevation of the erstwhile Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Command, AIG Buba Sanusi, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja disclosed this in a press statement made available to Vanguard by the spokesman of the Katsina Force Command, SP Gambo Isah.

Facts to note about Idrisu Dauda Dabban, new CP Katsina State Command

The new Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990.

Dabban holds a Master’s Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and has attended several leadership and strategic courses within and outside Nigeria.

He has equally served in various operational, investigative and administrative capacities within the Force, some of which include DCP Operations in Delta and Enugu State Commands, DC SCID and subsequently Commissioner of Police in Kogi State Command.

Until his recent posting, he was the CP Communications, Department of Information and Communication Technology, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The IGP, while reiterating the commitment of the Police leadership in containing prevailing and emerging crime trends in the State, charge the new Commissioner of Police to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor in ensuring increased public safety and security of lives and property in Katsina State.

IGP Alkali further calls on the Government and good people of Katsina State to give the new Police Chief maximum support in his new role.

