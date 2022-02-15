Briefing: from left – Secretary, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos State, Rev.Fr. Matthew Ogunyase, Chairman, CAN, Lagos State, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Assistant Secretary, Rev. Dickson Asaaju and Treasurer, Apostle Julius Opasola at a media briefing in Lagos yesterday

By Providence Adeyinka-Ayanfeoluwa

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN Lagos Branch has announced plans to hold annual Inter-Denominational Divine Service, IDDS a prayer programme for the nation, on February 19, 2022 at LAWNA Territorial Headquarters of the Apostolic Church.

IDDS 2022 is themed: “Choose You This Day Whom You Will Serve” taken from Joshua 24:11.

Speaking at a media briefing heralding the IDDS in Lagos, Chairman, CAN, Rev. Stephen Adegbite, said IDDS is an annual ecumenical prayer programme of CAN, Lagos Branch which draws thousands of Christians from every part of the state under one roof to pray for and commit the state and nation to God.

He said: “You will agree with me, that the situation in the country makes it imperative for Christians to gather and pray. Incessant reports of ritual killings which has which has extended to teenagers, huge economic challenges facing so many in the country and a considerable level of insecurity are such that requires God people to seek his face for divine solution.

“No doubt, people are tired and weary and millions are living in fear coupled with the economic hardship which is one of the many reverberative effects of the global meltdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But we cannot fail in believing in God. With him, all things are possible and that is why we need to pray.

“While we are committed to go on kneels and pray for change as the voice of Christians, I wish to reiterate and make it abundantly clear, that we remain unequivocal in demanding good governance, progressive democratic principles, well thought-through, effective and efficient socio-economic policies, reforms and interventions capable of turning around our collective fortunes as a people. This means we shall continue to watch and pray,” he said.