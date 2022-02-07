Femi Falana(SAN)

Femi Falana(SAN), lawyer to the family of late Timothy Oludare Adegoke, the MBA student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who died at Hilton Hotel, has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to hand the case file to the Attorney-General of Osun State.

Falana spoke for the family of the deceased in a letter dated February 4, and addressed to the police chief.

The fiery human rights activist said since the “criminal offences” were committed in Ile-Ife, the suspects should be charged before a court in Osun State.

Falana said: “Based on the complaint of our clients the Nigeria Police Force arrested some of the suspects, while others who are currently at large had been declared wanted.

“To our utter dismay the arrested suspects have been arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on a seven-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, conspiracy to commit improper or indecent interference with the body of the deceased, uttering and intent to destroy evidence under the Penal Code.

“However, as all the aforesaid criminal offences were said to have been committed at Ile-Ife you will agree with us that the suspects ought to have been charged before a court of competent jurisdiction in Osun State.

“Consequently, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to ensure that the case file is handed over to the Attorney-General of Osun State to enable him to study same with a view to filing relevant charges against the suspects at the High Court of Osun State.”

Falana added that if the demand was not met, “we shall not hesitate to institute legal proceedings to compel you to ensure that the criminal proceedings are instituted pursuant to the Criminal Code (34) Laws of Osun State.”

Vanguard News