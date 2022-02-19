By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has urged State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, to ensure the inculcation of national values in pupils and students in schools to get them aqainted with the dangers inherent in acts of indiscipline, corruption and unacceptable social behaviours.

The ICPC Resident Commissioner for Benue state, Mr. Chile Oguegbu gave the advise weekend in Makurdi when he interfaced with the Executive Chairman, Benue state SUBEB, Comrade Joseph Utse and the management staff of the Board.

Mr. Oguegbu sought the cooperation of the Benue SUBEB to ensure the seamless integration of National Values Curriculum and Child Upbringing in the state.

The Resident Commissioner in a presentation titled: “The Inculcation of National Values Curriculum and Child Upbringing in Benue State Educational Sector: the Role of Teachers and Educational Administrators” said the essence of the interaction was to enable participants know the subjects included in the National Values Curriculum.

He said the interaction was also aimed at bring to the fore the role of teachers in inculcating the values in pupils; to understand the use of teacher’s guide and the role of administrators in making sure that the curriculum was infused within the educational sector.

Receiving the team, the Benue SUBEB Executive Chairman, Comrade Utse assured the Resident Commissioner of the Board’s partnership with the commission.

In their separate remarks, Permanent Members of the Board, James Ahua and Mike kusah commended the Resident Commissioner for his presentation on 12 core values saying it was very timely and would help create awareness of the dangers of corruption, indiscipline and maladministration amongst staff, pupils and students.

