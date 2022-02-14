Actress, Chesan Nze certainly has some lofty thoughts about St. Valentine’s Day as she intends to show love to orphans in some hospices as well as sharing gifts with family and friends. But that doesn’t mean this fair-skinned beauty won’t be spoiling herself a little.

“ I will treat myself to good music, lovely meals and sweet wine. I will accept a date with any available gentleman because I plan to leave the single market soon and pray work doesn’t ruin a special Val’s date this time. I believe in love, love to me means a great interest, pleasure or strong affection towards a person or thing. love is a beautiful feeling that causes our body to release a flood of feel-good chemicals that trigger special physical reactions,” she states.