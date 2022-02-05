Olatorera Oniru, Chief Executive Officer, Olatorera Consultancy, member, Transition Committee, Lagos State Government, Recipient, Commonwealth Africa Awards.

In this interview with Moses Nosike, she reveals why she is vying for the senatorial seat under Ogun Central Senatorial District of the APC. Excerpts:

What motivated you to vie for senatorial seat and not any other position?

Our great country has always been one of the world’s highest potential countries but since Independence and till today, we are not yet capitalizing on our very high potentials. We must attain monumental economic growth that would significantly impact each and every citizen. I am vying for the senatorial seat because Nigeria simply must move forward, no compromise, and we must effect change on a very wide scale, from the top. Time is not on our side to catch up with the developed world. Our children’s children must enjoy a greater Nigeria. For Nigeria to move forward, we must begin to propel and elect the best candidates in every elective position and not just candidates who have war chests or power of oration. In the Senate Assembly, we must review and enact policies that will propel developments. We must provide quality education, jobs and healthcare to every Nigerian. I am running for Ogun Central Senatorial seat because citizens are demanding change, better leadership, able representation and greater diversity of women and youth in national governance.

What is the incumbent senator from the district doing that you want to improve upon if you are voted in?

Regardless of what the incumbent Senator did, is doing or is not doing, I would confidently state that I am 100% dedicated and focused on my promises as a progressive leader. It is extremely paramount that leaders deliver on all pledges for a progressive Nigeria. Looking back at the incumbent’s shortcomings won’t take us forward. I want to take Ogun Central Senatorial District and our nation forward with progressive policies that evoke growth and developments. Nigerian must steer towards the path of progressive Leadership. Although, I can confidently and honestly tell you that incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun is working relentlessly hard for the state and we must continue to support him for 2nd term. I am a witness to many laudable capital-intensive projects ongoing across the state and specifically Ogun Central Senatorial District. I look forward to complementing efforts of our Governor when elected.

What has given you the assurance that you will win if the incumbent is saying he wants to go back to the Senate?

Nigeria is a democratic nation. It’s not about any man saying he wants to go back. We are not playing monopoly with current livelihoods and future of 200 million people. It is about who the people trust to genuinely lead us to greatness. The best, most progressive leaders will be elected in 2023 and beyond.

If you eventually win, what will members of your constituency expect from you?

Members of my constituency can expect me to deliver on all promises of which I will never falter. My run for Senate is a very selfless undertaking of which I am pledging my all because Nigeria and Ogun Central Senatorial District simply must move forward. I know many of our challenges and it’s time to represent every citizen in ensuring progressive laws that complement efforts of industries, state governments, entrepreneurs, foreign investors and the general populate. Nigeria’s Senate in 2023 must have credible women representation, experienced youth representation and more results-driven-leadership representation.

How would you assess the political situation in the state in particular and the country as a whole under the ruling party, APC?

There’s always room for growth. Citizens must continue to demand better leadership from government. APC is undoubtedly the leading political party in Nigeria today. As a united and progressive party, our key mandate between now and 2023 is making sure we have the best candidates on the ballot. We want citizens to be confident and enthusiastic when coming out massively to vote. We want record turnouts and we want historic, progressive Leadership. The entire nation wants change, wants progress, we want the best leaders that will deliver on all promises.

What is the way out of the lingering insecurity in the country?

The way out of many of Nigeria’s problems today, is first and foremost, a democratic system that elects the most progressive and passionate citizens into leadership positions of governance. Great, progressive citizens in positions of leadership, will work unitedly to achieve timely developments in all areas, all industries and in ways that positively impact every citizen. Nigeria’s insecurity challenges today is brought on by extreme poverty and frustrations with a system that’s not effectively delivering even the most minimal standard of living. Nigerians are going through a lot of told and untold hardships. Many Nigerian citizens do not feel secure at home thus the mass migration and brain drain. There’s insecurity when people feel their lives and lives of their loved ones are threatened and there’s no way forward. Leaders must do all it takes to ensure a fairer standard of living in Nigeria. Healthy food supply, quality education and access to quality healthcare are minimal essentials for every Nigerian citizen.

The APC National Convention is on February 26, what do you expect?

I expect a united and progressive event. APC has been at the forefront of governance in Nigeria for over a decade and will remain so.