Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, when Tinubu visited the royal father yesterday in Ijebu- Ode. Photo: Tinubu Media Office

By James Ogunnaike

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, visited the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, to seek his blessing on his ambition to vie for President in 2023.

Speaking during the visit, Tinubu said he informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his ambition in order not to step on his toes.

He stated that his aim was not to create bad blood between him and Buhari, saying he did not want to offend Buhari by “pulling the carpet from his feet”.

The former governor of Lagos State, who arrived the Ake palace at 4.35pm, went straight into private meeting with the monarch.

He had earlier paid similar visit to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, at his Ijebu-Ode palace.

Addressing the monarch after the meeting, Tinubu said he decided to express his intention to Buhari following calls from his supporters and friends to run for President.

“I told the President that I want to replace you and I don’t want to offend you. I told the President that I want to step in his shoes, but not step on his toes.

“I told him as the number one citizen, I should start my presidential bid by informing him first, and he (Buhari) told me to inform the whole world, and I have done that”.

According to him, he served as senator at a young age, as governor and he was actively involved in Nigeria’s return to civil rule, but his aim is to become the President of Nigeria.

The monarch, in his response, prayed that Tinubu will achieve his ambition.

He expressed optimism that, if Tinubu becomes the President, Nigeria would be better for it.

