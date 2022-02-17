By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A former Commandant of the National Defence College, Abuja, Rear Admiral Thomas Lokoson (retd), has given reasons why he returned to the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress,APC, in Bayelsa State.

According to Lokoson, he returned to the PDP because of the quality of trust that Governor Diri had demonstrated in his leadership style, pointing out that the element of trust shown by the governor and his pragmatic approach to governance has instilled confidence in the leadership of the party in the PDP in state.

Lokoson, who hails from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, was among several APC chieftains who led over 5,000 of their supporters to return to the PDP during a rally in Yenagoa as part of activities marking Governor Douye Diri’s second year in office on Tuesday.

The national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, led Diri and other governors elected on the party’s platform to receive them.

Speaking in a chat in Yenagoa, he said he had joined the APC from an uninformed position, stressing that he did not get his facts right before taking the decision.

His words: “Today, I am much better informed. I have been part of the two parties and know them to a great extent. I have all it takes to make an informed decision. The PDP is my choice, my final bus stop. No shaking!

“We can see a deliberate attempt at driving a convincing agenda that impacts the socio-economic space. This has built confidence in the leadership and processes of the party. There is now trust in the party hierarchy. Trust is very critical as it can shape or destabilise the structure.

“For us in the PDP, we are glad to have a leadership that can always be trusted and is strategic, meticulous and conscious in leading. I formally return to the PDP with a clear conscience. Whatever mistakes that were made in the past will certainly be avoided and will help shape the future.”

He noted that Bayelsa had continued to witness improvement in terms of infrastructure and security, adding that there was tremendous increase in night life activities.

