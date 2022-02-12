Romeo WJ

Success stories are always very inspiring and sweet to our ears, but there are always deeper tales behind them. The journey of Adokiye Fubara David West Horsfall, better known as Romeo WJ, a seasoned comedian in Nigeria, may not be different from what many have read, but perhaps, with a different interesting twist.

Romeo WJ, who is also known on stage as ‘Aboli’, who started as a stand-up comedian before venturing into skit making, is a super talented act in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He has previously featured in gigs organised by popular celebrities such as AY, Julius Agwu, and many others.

READ ALSO:I never dated Kiddwaya – DJ Cuppy

Romeo WJ started out as a professional comedian in 2016 and joined the label Kings Nation two years later. But Romeo WJ now runs his skits under his own production establishment ‘Jocker’s House’. Romeo WJ, whose other stage name is Aboli revealed recently that his parents did not initially support his decision to go into comedy at the outset and even offered him money to end his interest.

“No at first, then they (parents) got to live the craft as much as I did. Earlier I was even offered money to stop comedy”, Romeo WJ disclosed.

The social media and brand influencer stuck to his guns and he is a renowned entertainer in the industry today. Mentored by one of the most successful and popular comedians in Africa, Basketmouth, Aboli, or Romeo WJ has enjoyed opportunities to work with ‘giants’ in the sector, a rare lifetime gift he continues to relish.

“It was and still is a great experience working with living legends. It’s more like being blessed by the hands of founding fathers and people I admire their craft”, Romeo WJ said.

As it is with many inspiring stories, the beginning was not full of roses for Romeo WJ. As a matter of fact, it took him years before breaking into the limelight, but his grit and determination to keep moving towards his goal, no matter what kept him going.

“I can’t specifically say but it took some time, yet consistency pulled me through. Just as it is said, Nothing good comes easy”, Romeo WJ said about his doggedness to succeed.

Today, Romeo WJ success is in the face of everyone and his parents, who, perhaps, are his biggest fans right now. His own story has given him the courage to dream even bigger, and the entertainer, who also has a thing for acting, being the leader of the drama society in his college days, is now eyeing a big move in Nollywood and an opportunity in Hollywood.

“Yeah, I plan not to aim at Nollywood alone but Hollywood,” Adokiye Fubara David West Horsfall stated when asked if he plans to go into acting.

“More growth, putting up my annual show ‘Aboli Festival’ and also working on my first big movie.”