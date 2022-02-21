By Ayo Onikoyi and Sylvester Kwentua

Emmanuel Ehidime Micheal, Aka Meak Ace, is a fast rising-artist with a unique style. His ambition is to be the ultimate artist with an ability to merge every form of art; music, painting, theatre and poetry.

In this interview with Potpourri, he talks about his style of music, his dreams and other interesting issues. Read on:

How did you get the desire to sing?

I will say I was inspired by my parents, although I have been running away from music. I used to see it as a shadow, like ‘let me just do it’. I used to be into sports; I played football while growing up. I will say, the ability to express yourself (is key). I believe that every human being is an involuntary artist, and their faces are their broadsheet, where they showcase their arts; the way they express their faces, but I decided to be an intentional artist because it gives me the opportunity to express myself in ways that are spiritual. Music has this deep spiritual feeling and in addition, it gives you an eternal life, for example; the likes of Fela and Bob Marley are not here but their music will always be here. So, that is what kind of inspired me to want to be an artist.

When did you really start professionally and how has the journey been?

Professionally, I will say I started four years ago. I actually was doing sound engineering for churches, but I used to write songs for the choir and even for my mom to sing in church, until I wrote my first song. Although I have written many songs; my dad used to own a studio and I wrote lots of songs for him but I wrote my first professional song in 2019. I decided to break out from the church in 2019 because I wanted to reach out to more people. I didn’t want to streamline myself. So, I will say 2018 but started singing professionally in 2019.

You said your genre of music is Afroplus, can you explain what that entails?

Yes, I call it Afroplus because the basis of the music is Afro, but in addition to it, it could be blended with a bit of Hip Hop, a bit of Highlife, a bit of funk, a bit of reggae…but the basis will always be Afro.

But is that not the same thing as Afro fusion?

No, I will say it is different. I have not heard a fusion song that has rap. They don’t rap in fusion. Fusion just gives you that soul effect, something that an artist like Ckay did with his song, ‘Love Nwantiti’, he calls it emorAfro. But mine is different, in my songs, you will hear a bit of rap and my songs will still give you that bit of Afro music foundation.

What are the songs you have released professionally and when were they released?

“Area Call” was my first song, but I released that myself because I was not affiliated with my dad then, who is the CEO of MK Visions, with whom I released two songs. “Beremole” was my main first hit. It was released in 2021, October 1st 2021 and the video was released October 22, 2021. Then ‘Melody” dropped January 4 this year, the same day the video dropped.

Why are you doing music; for the awards, recognition or for the money?

Of course, money is part of it, but I would like to borrow one of Jay Z’s terms, which says, “We don’t do music just to be successful, but the goal is to live off your art.” That is what I would love to do. The goal is to live off my art but the dream is to do what I love doing. I love music and I want to enjoy doing it. But on a personal level, like I said in a publication I did before, I will love my music to heal people’s pains. That’s my main goal.

How do you hope to survive the competition out there?

I see the competition as an inspiration. The Bible says “Iron sharpens Iron”, so with competition, I get inspired, as I get inspiration from everyone around. And again, what stands me out is that I am the type of person with one of the deepest minds in the industry. I have this artistic mind. I used to say that my mind was a country, and like I told you earlier, I want to combine every form of art; I would like to sing a song that will involve poetry and paintings, it is like a connection and it is not just music alone, although the music is a stepping stone. What really stands me out is that I am different. I may even pass you by and you won’t know it is me. I want people to connect more with my music, and that stands me out.