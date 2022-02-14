“Yes I do. Belief is an understatement, I love everything about Valentine’s Day . Apart from the fact that it is mainly of Christian origin (feast of St. Valentine), I believe in Cupid and everything love stands for.

Even though here in Nigeria people do too much, I really don’t blame them .What’s that saying about doing whatever rocks your boat,” Eva Adaeze squeals

“ I’ll be partaking in some exclusive intimate activities, don’t ask what? I expect my box of roses wrapped up in plenty of dollars as usual. Love means compassion, it means being able to see someone else as yourself. I’ll just end it with a verse from Miley Cyrus’s lyrics from the song “Someone else”; she adds.