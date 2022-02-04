By Steve Oko

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North senatorial district in the eight senate, has said he would participate in the Abia North senatorial contest in 2023 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The former Leader House of Representatives, who disclosed this, in a chat with newsmen in Umuahia said his decision was in response to the growing clamour by his people to return to the red chamber where he made their voices to be heard.

Senator Ohuabunwa also said his decision to join the race was borne out of the compelling need to rescue the zone from political relegation.

He said he had no choice than to satisfy the yearnings of his people who had become victims of poor representation and mediocrity of opportunists behind his exit in 2019.

The former senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, said he could no longer afford to watch the zone take the back seat in the political equation of the state.

This is coming barely one month after PDP stakeholders in the zone urged him to join the race for the 2023 senate, assuring him of their unalloyed support.

Similarly, PDP stakeholders in his Arochukwu Local Government Area; as well as the party’s stalwarts in Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, have early this week begged the former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament to return to the senate.

According to them, Abia North senatorial district has become voiceless since the exit of Ohuabunwa in 2019.

They described him as a seasoned parliamentarian who commands the respect of his colleagues, and vowed not to allow “the error of 2019 that caused the zone so much fortunes to repeat itself”.

