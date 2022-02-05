Swag Omoluabi

The CEO and founder of Swag Omoluabi Limited Mr. Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, popularly known as Swag Omoluabi has said he dedicated his life to the wellbeing of the hungry and those in needling time ago, nothing the statistics deployed by economists forecasting doom over Nigeria is scary.

He said his philanthropic activities are targeted at communities where poverty is endemic and the needy abound.

According to him, “my passion to put smiles on the faces of those living in despair induced by lack and want is beyond description”.

READ ALSO:Be wary of mischief makers, Okowa tells Deltans

However, the accountant-turned entrepreneur uses all means available to him to reach out to those in need and the vulnerable. Without mincing words, no social media influencer has touched the lives of his or her followers like him.

“My background may play a role as to why he loves to help the poor every day, but the key thing is the heart and the care he exhibits. Many flaunting celebrity status on social media who had the same humble background as him, do not remember where they came from.

“This is indeed a unique environment where you will see more than 40 people shared one restroom. I had to tell myself that I would not come short of helping people who are going through hardship and pains in life. I am going to try my best to make people happy and help this country to solve the poverty problem”, Swag Omoluabi said.

“Anyone who understands this about life will not hesitate to show love and reach out to people in need, no matter how little you have to give to them”.

“You don’t have to be a millionaire before you can help other people. You can always help within your capacity. The streets are littered with people that need help. So, I believe philanthropy should be everyone’s lifestyle”.