Bimbo Ponmile is a Fast-rising gospel soloist who recently dropped an inspiring four-track EP, titled ‘The Comforter‘.

A close encounter with the musician reveals her musical journey and gospel artists she’ll like to work with, in the industry.

In this interview, she speaks on it all started and other sundry matters.





Can you tell us about yourself?



I am Bimbo Ponmile, an ardent worshipper and a passionate worship leader with years of service at the Enthronement House Christian Center, Gifted with a heart of devotion and an intense style of music delivery.

I powered my way through congregational and solo praise and worship sessions with a dexterity that, comes from my mission to “repair breaches with the instrument of worship.”



I have served as a backing vocalist for a number of Nigerian gospel acts, including Minister Mercy Chinwo, Sinach



How did you start your musical journey?



I started when I was a child, and joined choir at 10. I have been writing songs since then.



I use scriptures to compose songs and I still remember some of them.



Why did you choose Gospel music?



I didn’t choose gospel music, Gospel music chose me because God chose me first.



Have you released an album, what is the name and how many songs are on it?



I released an album in 2021 titled COMFORTER, it was an EP of 4 songs.



Have you collaborated with any artist?



Not yet, I haven’t with any but soon this will come to fruition.



What are the challenges before you as a thriving young art?



I really can’t say there is any challenge for now because I am getting support from those that believe in what God has called me to do.



What should your fans be expecting from you in 2022?



Definitely I am working on releasing 2 singles before releasing my album, One of which is ‘YOU DO ME WELL’ dropping on the 27th of February of 2022, I am also working on my album which will be dropping April this year by God’s grace



Do you see yourself doing something else aside from music, like diversifying?



Yes, till GOD says otherwise… God is a God of diversity



Which big artist do you admire working with?



Mercy Chinwo, Laolu Gbenjo , Dr Panam Percy Paul , Evang. Bola Are



Say a word to your fans and followers



The support you all have given me and my brand is so massive and I do not take it for granted. Thank you so much for your love.

Vanguard News Nigeria