You belittle your office – Elder’s caucus

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Thursday disclosed that he begged Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for two years to forestall the present crisis on the party but Oyetola did not need.

This is as he urged party faithful in the state to reject the Governor and vote for Adeoti to emerge as the party candidate in Saturday governoshirp primary election.

Addressing party members in Ikire, Irewole local government headquarters, the Minister noted that it is time to restore Osun to the hands of true progressives which the party members must key into to entrench the dividends of democracy.

“There is no harm in replacing someone who is not doing well and not in tandem with progressive ideals. That is what we are working on and that is why we have come to you.

“I worked very hard to ensure Oyetola’s election. It was however a rude shock when he got into office and started a grand witch-hunt against me. We campaigned for Oyetola through thick and thin to make him Governor. It was however surprising to see how he was doing to me when he got to office.

“When he started doing it, I sent emissaries and started begging him. This went on for two years. I continued to send emissaries to him to appeal to him. I also begged him too. I even told him not to like me at all, but not destroy my good works or personality. He did not heed to this. He kept on with his witch-hunt.

“He said I did not support him to become Governor. I appealed to him that he may not even like me, but he should not tarnish my image or destroy my legacies and that of our party, the true progressives in Osun politics. He did not listen. He was bent on destroying me and that’s what he has done.

“After two years, genuine party leaders gathered together with the sole aim of rescuing our party from these marauders. That is what we are here to do. We were the ones who sweat hard for the progress and success our party has achieved. We brought the former party Chairman, (Famodun) from the PDP. It is time to send them packing.”

Meanwhile, while assuring Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of their support, the Osun APC’s elder’s caucus berated Aregbesola over what they described as show of rascality.

“As a matter of fact, the erstwhile Governor belittles himself and I am very sure he didn’t know the implications of what he did. He acted so low and naively as if he was the sitting Governor.

“Was he telling us that there are two Governors in the State? Has he forgetten that he was no longer a Governor? Well be it as it was, we have known his intention and we leave everyone to his or her conscience.

“I commend the way and manner our Governor has been managing the circumstance over time. He has demonstrated patience, tolerance and integrity”, he said.

