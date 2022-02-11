By Kingsley Omonobi

Following its rejection of the earlier investigation report on the alleged involvement of suspended IRT Commander, DCP Abba Kyari in the $1.1million internet scam perpetrated by internet fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has directed the Force headquarters to constitute another panel of inquiry to investigate the FBI indictment allegations against the Officer.

The directive to the Police Force headquarters, followed the deferment of the final decision by the commission on the grounds of the legal advice from the Attorney General of the Federation to the effect that “there’s a prima facie case but the evidence adduced by the former investigation panel cannot be used to convict Kyari in any court”.

A statement in this regard signed by Ikechukwu Ani, head of Press and Public Relations said, “The Police Service Commission has deferred decision on the case involving suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba A. Kyari, who until his suspension by the Commission was the Officer in charge of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

“Kyari had earlier been indicted by a Report of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States and was also investigated by a special Panel set up by the Inspector General of Police.

“The Report had earlier been forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for legal advice by the Inspector General of Police.

“The Commission also directed that further necessary investigation should take half the time it took the Police to conduct the original investigation and that the investigation should be carried out by a different panel.

“The Commission took the decision at the continuation of its14th Plenary Meeting which ended in Abuja on Thursday, February 11th 2022 and which was chaired by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Commission.

“The Commission at the Plenary Meeting also considered 20 Pending Disciplinary Matters and five appeals and petitions from the Inspector General of Police and aggrieved serving and ex-Police Officers. It also considered five promotion appeals.

“The Commission reaffirmed its earlier decision to exonerate SP Shaaba Adamu Gboyako a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to former Inspector General of Police taken at its I9th Plenary Meeting of 28th and 29th September, 2020.

“The Commission was mindful of the need to safeguard its corporate image and defend its institutional integrity. It directed the Inspector General of Police to implement its decision as its affects the Officer without delay…”

